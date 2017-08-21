Another good reason to walk to the pub (and often)

FOR grown-up walks, try the excellent new series of pub walks available at Brakspear pubs.

There are three walks for each Henley venue, varying from three miles to nine (5km to 12 km) and starting at the town hall.

In Goring the pubs are the Catherine Wheel and the John Barleycorn, which pledges to look after your husband if you send him there with his pocket money!

The Flower Pot at Aston features the river (naturally) and the King William at Hailey, near Ipsden, gives views over the Oxford Plain.

Other pubs with walks booklets are the Maltsters Arms at Rotherfield Greys, the Perch and Pike at South Stoke, the Red Lion at Peppard Common and the Rainbow at Middle Assendon, which provides the most spectacular views but you must climb the steep Chiltern hills to see across the Thames as far as Bracknell.

The three-mile walks seem ideal for arriving as the pub opens for a drink and to order your meal and getting back to eat it an hour-and-a-half later.

Each booklet includes the walk directions and fascinating facts about the area but it may help to have an Ordnance Survey map with you too.

If you have a favourite walk to or centred on a pub, why not write it out in a similar format and leave a copy on the bar for others to enjoy, perhaps with more emphasis on the wildlife rather than buildings and celebrities?

Volunteers have recced the routes, organised by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment, and Brakspear has contributed to the cost of maintaining the paths.

A new series of booklets with other Brakspear pubs is being prepared — we need to support our local establishments!