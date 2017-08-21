Wild spirit

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
A GIN has been produced for the Chiltern Society.
It was made by the Wayfinders distillery in Beaconsfield and is flavoured with botanicals foraged from wild plants in the Chilterns.
The society is a voluntary organisation dedicated to conserving, celebrating and caring for the Chilterns.
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say