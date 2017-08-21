Rally success

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
THE Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run held in May raised £6,402 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
This brings the total raised by the event in 11 years to more than £40,000.
Organiser Gary Anderson, of the Bucks, Berks and Herts Ferguson Club, said: “This year’s sum is phenomenal and is only just shy of our record last year which I never expected to get close to.”
Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 20.
