Monday, 21 August 2017

Rally success

THE Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run held in May raised £6,402 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

This brings the total raised by the event in 11 years to more than £40,000.

Organiser Gary Anderson, of the Bucks, Berks and Herts Ferguson Club, said: “This year’s sum is phenomenal and is only just shy of our record last year which I never expected to get close to.”

Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 20.

