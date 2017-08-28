DURING 2016, Brakspear continued to support the community in and around Henley. Its first estate-wide charity partnership with Sue Ryder raised more than £50,000. The company also supported the Henley Club to Pub Swim once again by giving all swimmers a bottle of specially brewed Two Bells beer at the finish line and hosting the after-event party at the Angel on the Bridge pub. The Brakspear Jazz & Blues Festival returned for a fourth year, providing local musicians with a showcase for their talent.