Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
DURING 2016, Brakspear continued to support the community in and around Henley. Its first estate-wide charity partnership with Sue Ryder raised more than £50,000. The company also supported the Henley Club to Pub Swim once again by giving all swimmers a bottle of specially brewed Two Bells beer at the finish line and hosting the after-event party at the Angel on the Bridge pub. The Brakspear Jazz & Blues Festival returned for a fourth year, providing local musicians with a showcase for their talent.
28 August 2017
