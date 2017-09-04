Seamless transition into sixth form

WE are incredibly excited to be able to offer our pupils the choice of continuing their education until A-level with the addition of the Cranford House sixth form.

Set for completion in spring 2020, the bespoke sixth form centre will open its doors to our first intake of Year 12 pupils in September that year.

Over the years, when choosing their next steps, many of our Year 11 leavers and their parents have expressed their desire to stay on at Cranford House.

Presented with this keen demand, it is a natural progression to extend our excellent educational provision and allow girls to continue their studies here until Year 13.

The school’s strong financial position and our over-subscribed senior school allow us to accommodate these developments with great confidence.

The sixth form curriculum will provide an extension of our current senior school studies with the addition of further subjects for which there is strong demand. This will allow us to deliver a seamless progression in learning. The Cranford House sixth form will bridge the gap between school and university, encouraging greater independence while ensuring pupils remain on track educationally.

Experience tells us our model of an all-girls’ senior school is best. This, combined with the hands-on approach of our teachers and the one-to-one attention on offer, lead to great results.

It’s this effective model that we will continue in the sixth form to allow our pupils to experience sustained success.

We are on an incredibly exciting journey as we move towards the construction of our new sixth form and it is really heartening to see how our staff and senior pupils are sharing in that excitement.

Dr J Raymond, headmaster

“I think we’re really lucky to be the first year to join the sixth form.”

Current Year 8 pupil

“Finally! We’ve always wished Cranford House had a sixth form, so this is great news.”

Current parent