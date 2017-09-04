All you need for a sporting life

ESTABLISHED for nearly 40 years and located on the corner of Greys Road and Reading Road, Henley Sports has all your sporting needs covered — everything from tennis and squash equipment to training and running shoes, clothing and all kinds of accessories, even gift vouchers.

At this hectic time when the children are heading back to school, Henley Sports is a gem of a shop, holding all the key brands you are used to seeing in the national stores — Head, Wilson, Salomon, Asics and Mazuno, to name but a few. You can be sure of a fantastic service as well as racquet re-stringing and re-gripping services they offer.

Be sure to pop by and check out the shop’s Aladdin’s cave of sportswear and equipment — it really will save you a trip out of Henley.

Henley Sports is conveniently located near the pay and display car park between Market Place and Greys Road.

The shop’s opening times are Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm.

For more information, call Henley Sports on (01491) 573687.