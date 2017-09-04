Monday, 04 September 2017

Blues go green

More than 80 members, friends, and supporters of the Henley Conservatives gathered for a fund-raising afternoon on Sunday, August 13 at Julian and Jennifer Glasspole’s home on the River Thames in Shiplake with a barbecue and entertainment. The weather was warm and sunny. Branch

Branch chairman Frank Browner said: “The barbecue brought a touch of green to complement the blue sky with reusable plates and cutlery and a determination to minimise rubbish and maximise recycling.”

