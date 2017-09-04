Blues go green

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
More than 80 members, friends, and supporters of the Henley Conservatives gathered for a fund-raising afternoon on Sunday, August 13 at Julian and Jennifer Glasspole’s home on the River Thames in Shiplake with a barbecue and entertainment. The weather was warm and sunny. Branch
The weather was warm and sunny. Branch
Branch chairman Frank Browner said: “The barbecue brought a touch of green to complement the blue sky with reusable plates and cutlery and a determination to minimise rubbish and maximise recycling.”
04 September 2017
More News:
Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say