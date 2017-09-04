Monday, 04 September 2017

Repairs begin

REPAIRS to the road between Henley and Reading began this week.

A stretch of the A4155 Henley Road between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout closed on Tuesday for an estimated 10 weeks.

Oxfordshire County Council is building a sheet pile retaining wall to reinforce the westbound lane of the carriageway which had partially collapsed following flooding.

Traffic has been light on alternative roads this week but is expected to get busier next week when schools
re-open after the holidays.

