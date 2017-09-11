Jackson-Stops to drop '& Staff' in rebranding

JACKSON-Stops & Staff, the UK estate agent with 45 offices nationwide, including in Goring, has rebranded as Jackson-Stops — dropping the “& Staff” from its name.

The decision follows a detailed consultation period to gauge perceptions of the brand.

Feedback from a customer survey helped to inform the final decision, which will be implemented in a phased rollout across the business.

This will include changes to all brand collateral, including logos, brochures, sales boards and displays.

The agency’s chairman Nick Leeming said: “Rebranding to Jackson-Stops is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We have been operating under Jackson-Stops & Staff for more than a century, so it was incredibly important to us that our clients, who admire our traditional values, were able to voice their opinions on the potential rebrand.

“The survey found that most of our clients didn’t know what ‘& Staff’ stood for, and with many already referring to us as Jackson-Stops we thought now was the right time to make the change.”

He added: “Although our name has shortened we will continue to operate as we have always done, with our high quality values and service at the forefront of everything we do.

“We have also taken the opportunity to refresh the look and feel of not only our logo but also the wider brand, which will be rolled out across all branches, marketing materials and social media.”

Each of Jackson-Stops’s 45 branches will adjust to the new brand name, with the new website launching in mid-September and all phases of the rebranding expected to be completed by mid-2018.