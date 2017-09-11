So much to explore beyond the blue door

AT Rupert House there is so much to explore behind that famous blue door.

Set in beautiful spacious grounds, with playing fields and a Forest School to its name, the school has a strong academic reputation — with 100 per cent of its girls this year achieving a place at their first-choice senior school.

The school also demonstrates an impressive average of 57 per cent scholarships to senior schools (won by girls in year six over the past three years*).

Rupert House prides itself on its stimulating and varied curriculum. This year Mandarin classes have been added to the timetable and the school is adopting the Prep School Baccalaureate.

Drama and music are ambitious and culminate with the school’s annual production at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The sporting timetable allows a great number of games lessons and fixtures for all year groups.

The school offers more than 50 clubs, including contemporary subjects like computer animation. Wrap-around care is offered, with breakfast club starting at 7.30am and after-school care being provided until 5.45pm.

Two minibuses cover Shiplake and Marlow.

Discover more, step into Rupert House. An open day is being held on Saturday, September 23, from 10am to noon.

For more information, call (01491) 574263 or visit www.ruperthouse.org

* Includes girls who won more than one scholarship.