Berkshire Guild of Spinners and Weavers exhibition

THE guild will hold an open day and exhibition at Charvil village hall, Park Lane, on Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm .

This will include free taster sessions where you can try your hand at spinning with a drop spindle or spinning wheel and weaving with a peg, inkle or rigid heddle loom using the saori -inspired freestyle technique (all materials provided).

There will be a display of the beautiful and inspiring work of our members, a “Sheep to shawl trail” of sample fibres and yarns plus information on natural and synthetic dyeing in Dyers Corner.

Our friendly, knowledgeable members will be on hand to help with the taster sessions, have a chat about these relaxing and enjoyable traditional crafts, or just to answer any questions.

Light refreshments will be provided and there will be plenty of free parking spaces available.

For more information about the guild, please visit www.bswd.org.uk