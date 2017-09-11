IF your social life’s in need of a shake-up, or you’re ready to start adding some extra names to your contacts book, then Oddfellows in Reading has declared September a great time to take action and make new friends. As part of our annual Friendship Month campaign, the society will be hosting special events for people to come together, have fun and try something new.

Our Friendship Month campaign is now in its eighth year.

It’s our way of reminding people just how important it is to have the support of friends around you. They really do make the good times better and the hard times easier.

Friendships often start as a result of sharing a fun experience or by learning something together and our events provide that opportunity in a really easy, relaxed way.

This month’s events are open to everyone and include:

Wednesday, September 13 — Ploughman’s lunch for charity at Oddfellows Hall, 118b Oxford Road, Reading, at 1pm. It costs £5 for members and £6 for guests.

Tuesday, September 19 — Janice and Sheila’s Quirky Quiz at Christ Church United Reformed Church, Reading Road, Henley, at 2pm. This event is free to attend.

Saturday, September 23 — Saturday Night at the Movies. Come along and watch a feelgood film with us at Oddfellows Hall, 118b Oxford Road, Reading, at 7pm. Donations for charity please.

We can’t wait to welcome new faces at our events as we know there’s nothing quite like sharing laughs in good company. The society’s members regularly get together to enjoy social events, such as talks, trips out, lunches, coffee mornings and evening get-togethers. We have groups that meet in Henley, Reading and Pangbourne.

Oddfellows is also offering a chance to win a National Trust day out and cream tea for two adults and up to three children, plus £100 spending money, in a free prize draw during September.

To enter and for full terms and conditions, visit www.friendshipmonth.com

Established in 1810, Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 310,000 members across 132 branches nationwide.

We’re a non-profit mutual run by our members for our members and we do our best to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity. It costs £30 a year (£28 by direct debit) to join.

For more information, call Debbie on 0118 957 3354 or email readingdistrict@

oddfellows.co.uk