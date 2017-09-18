TEMPLE Golf Club is beautifully situated and enjoys extensive panoramic views of the River Thames and Chiltern Hills beyond. The view from the first tee is simply stunning.

Although Temple is more than 100 years old, the club combines heritage with a modern approach and its affordable, family-friendly and flexible lifestyle membership continues to be tremendously popular.

Prospective members can choose from a range of usage-based packages. Our entry-level Blue membership provides up to nine rounds of golf but is currently full.

Bronze membership offers up to 20 rounds, Silver up to 35 rounds, Gold up to 52 rounds and our Platinum category includes unlimited golf.

Rounds can be used on weekdays and weekends, for competition or social golf. The excellently maintained and beautifully presented course, designed by two-time Open champion Willie Park Jr, is challenging enough to test the low handicap player but friendly enough to encourage those with higher handicaps.

We also offer professional coaching for members and non-members, individual lessons for adults, and regular group coaching sessions for juniors.

With the flexibility of our lifestyle membership scheme, a great golf course set in a stunning location and a friendly and welcoming environment, Temple combines tradition and heritage with modern-thinking, momentum and vibrancy.

For more information call 01628 824248 or visit www.templegolfclub.co.uk