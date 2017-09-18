Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Storm damage

Storm damage

A TREE was brought down in Shiplake in the early hours of Wednesday as Storm Aileen battered the UK.

It partially blocked Shiplake Row to drivers travelling towards Henley.

Branches and debris were also scattered along Wargrave Road in Wargrave but drivers were unimpeded.   

In Caversham, scaffolding in Church Road was blown down, partially blocking the road outside The Griffin pub. Police directed traffic.

