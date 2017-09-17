Monday, 18 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mock the Week star to play second date

Mock the Week star to play second date

STAND-UP comedian Dara O’Briain has announced a second “Work in Progress” gig at the Kenton Theatre next month — with tickets going on sale tomorrow morning (Saturday).

The New Street theatre’s programming director Tom Ryan said people visiting the box office in person between 10am and 1pm would have the first chance to buy the tickets, with any remaining then being made available to buy via the usual channels.

O’Briain, who is known to millions of TV viewers as the host of Mock the Week, Robot Wars and Stargazing Live, is playing his first Kenton gig on Sunday, October 1 — but that had quickly sold out.

The new show is on Monday, October 9, at 7.30pm, and comes ahead of a major UK tour by the comic in 2018.

A Kenton spokesman said: “Dara O’Briain is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV. Catch one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today.”

Tickets for the show, which is rated suitable for ages 14 and up, are £16. For more information, call the theatre on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33