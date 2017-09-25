'No risk, no reward' for pupils at Shiplake College

EVERY year at Shiplake College, the headmaster’s beginning of term address to staff and pupils sees Mr Davies provide a word or phrase of the year that he would like all members of the school community to have in mind during their day-to-day teaching or learning and activities.

This often reflects the growth mindset that is instilled in the pupils and staff — with previous words and phrases being “yet” and “just try”.

This year the headmaster revealed that the phrase would be “nullum est periculum mercedem non” (“no risk, no reward”).

The 2016-2017 year was incredibly successful for Shiplake College for various reasons, including record numbers, records broken in both A-levels and GCSE results, and sporting successes such as reaching the semi-finals at Henley Royal Regatta.

The phrase “no risk, no reward” has therefore never seemed so right for the college, as all connected to Shiplake strive to continue to make the environment as best as it possibly can be for the pupils to develop and flourish.

Mr Davies recently asked staff what makes a successful school. Instead of awards and records, answers included schools that create value added; have happy parents and staff; develop the whole child; instil independent resilience; fulfil potential; develop character; have reflective staff and pupils; provide a wide range of opportunities; improve life chances; and promote positive relationships.

It could be argued that the answers above are the real mark of a successful school, with “the people” being the most important above all

else.

Shiplake College is proud to say that it is a successful school.