Our approach is open-minded and creative

AT St Helen and St Katharine we believe that as a school we have an important role to play in encouraging girls to discover and develop their own strengths, enabling them to achieve academically and develop the self-belief and confidence that will equip them for life.

Eager to learn and motivated to do their best, our students take advantage of the many opportunities on offer.

We encourage them to challenge themselves and to take risks, both academically and beyond the classroom.

Our students achieve excellent academic results and our goal is to ensure that every girl achieves success as she defines it.

St Helen’s offers a broad extracurricular programme. With a variety of clubs and societies, music, arts, drama, educational visits and expeditions available, life beyond the classroom is full.

Students from as far afield as Oxford, Witney, Reading and Newbury can reach us easily here in Abingdon thanks to our extensive bus network.

Our excellent facilities include new sports, science and 3D design centres, a performing arts centre, state of the art library and extended sixth form centre — in addition to an inspiring range of trips and expeditions off-site — make education exciting and enthusing for our students.

St Helen and St Katharine is holding an open day on Saturday, September 30. For more information, to book your place or arrange a visit, go to www.shsk.org.uk