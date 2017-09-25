School that's simply 'a joyful place' to be

GILLOTTS is “a joyful place”. That is how one of the students described our school to the inspectors last year. Parents told them of the happy atmosphere in the school and said “teachers really care for the students”.

Gillotts is a high-performing, innovative school where every student is valued as an individual and is supported and encouraged to achieve their potential. We pride ourselves on being inclusive of all, developing academic achievers and individuals who make a positive contribution to society now and in their future lives.

In 2016 our GCSE results put us in the top 12 per cent of schools in the country in terms of the progress our students make.

In 2017 this success has continued with 82 per cent of students achieving the new benchmark of passes at grade 4 or above in both English and mathematics. Thirty-one per cent of our students achieved five or more passes at grades A* or A (or equivalent).

These successes have been recently recognised with our designation as a Teaching School and our headteacher, Catharine Darnton, is now a National Leader of Education.

Gillotts is a popular school but vacancies do arise. Contact the school to find out more or to arrange a visit.