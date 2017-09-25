Monday, 25 September 2017

Back on the road

Back on the road

The Invesco Cares Foundation has donated £4,000 to SportsAble, a Paralympic sports charity, towards a second-hand minibus.

Earlier this year the charity’s minibus broke down and it couldn’t afford to get it repaired or to replace it. Then a volunteer sourced a former ambulance that was in a good condition.

SportsAble takes members and their equipment and wheelchairs to golf courses, sports matches, fetes and fairs and on days out such as trips to the theatre.

An Invesco spokesman said: “SportsAble is a wonderful small charity which carries out vital work in disability sport, based close to our head office in Henley. We have supported them for a number of years now and were delighted to help with this project, ensuring their athletes can get back on the road. We look forward to hearing about their future success.”

