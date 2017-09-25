Law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has received a special silver award from Cancer Research UK to mark the £599,550 that the company has raised for the charity since 2001 as part of its free will scheme.

The total was made up of the donations clients made to the charity when their will was written and pledges and gifts they went on to make.

Caroline Casagranda, of Blandy & Blandy, said: “Our firm is proud to have supported Cancer Research’s scheme for the last 16 years and we look forward to continuing this association.”

Andrew Barnes, CRUK’s legacy partnership manager, said: “It’s thanks to support like this that we are able to fund ground-breaking research that is saving lives.”

Mr Barnes is pictured with Mrs Casagranda and members of the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team.