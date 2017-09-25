Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Net gain

Net gain

Seven teams of men and women took part in a mixed netball tournament for charity at Nettlebed Community School on Friday.

They raised more than £500 for the Sue Ryder hospice in the village.

Organiser Lou Porter said: “Thank you to Barbara Lewis for the astro court, Darren Hiller who came to warm up the players, Romy Painter for umpiring, Alice White for massaging the players during play and everyone who helped, played and donated raffle prizes.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33