New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Seven teams of men and women took part in a mixed netball tournament for charity at Nettlebed Community School on Friday.
They raised more than £500 for the Sue Ryder hospice in the village.
They raised more than £500 for the Sue Ryder hospice in the village.
25 September 2017
