Colour co-ordinated

Henley MP John Howell is lending his support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fund-raiser, Wear It Pink, for which people across the country will add a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20 and make a donation towards breast cancer research.

This is during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is now in its 16th year and has raised more than £30 million to date.

Mr Howell said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. This is why I’m urging everyone to take part in Wear It Pink. It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.”

To take part or for more information, visit wearitpink.org/2017