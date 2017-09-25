Colour co-ordinated

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Henley MP John Howell is lending his support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fund-raiser, Wear It Pink, for which people across the country will add a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20 and make a donation towards breast cancer research.
This is during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is now in its 16th year and has raised more than £30 million to date.
To take part or for more information, visit wearitpink.org/2017
25 September 2017
