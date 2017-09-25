Monday, 25 September 2017

Advice on recycling

RECYCLING advisers will be at Tesco in Henley on Wednesday to mark Recycle Week.

The South Oxfordshire District Council staff will have a stall inside the Reading Road store from 10am to 3pm and will answer shoppers’ questions and offer advice.

Recycle Week is organised by the Waste and Resources Action Programme and is now in its 14th year.

Tony Harbour, the council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “We have a great track record for recycling in South Oxfordshire but there’s always room to do more. For example, some people are still putting their food waste into their grey rubbish bins.”

