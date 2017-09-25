New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
ON August 19, members spent the day visiting the organs at the churches of St Mary in Hurley, St Nicholas in Hurst, St Mary in Wargrave and St Mary in Henley.
They checked the consoles, comparing photographs and information on the National Pipe Organ Register.
Their notes have been passed on to the register to update the records.
My thanks go to all the church wardens, organists and clergy who helped in the planning of this visit.
For more information about the club, call Mark Jameson on 0118 934 4212 or email membership@
organclub.org
