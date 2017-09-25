ON August 19, members spent the day visiting the organs at the churches of St Mary in Hurley, St Nicholas in Hurst, St Mary in Wargrave and St Mary in Henley.

They checked the consoles, comparing photographs and information on the National Pipe Organ Register.

Their notes have been passed on to the register to update the records.

My thanks go to all the church wardens, organists and clergy who helped in the planning of this visit.

