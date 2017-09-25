THE PhotoGroup has added a new album to its photo archive of the region.

Entitled “West of Henley-on-Thames”, it features the villages of Checkendon, Kidmore End, Rotherfield Greys, Rotherfield Peppard and Shepherds Green.

These quintessential Chilterns communities remain relatively secluded and unspoilt and are largely unknown to most members of the Chiltern Society.

Predictably, many of the captioned images depict listed and highly desirable, timber-framed 17th and 18th century cottages with either thatched or original tiled roofs.

The parish churches do not disappoint either, with many retaining key aspects of their Norman origins despite major 19th century restorations in the Gothic Revival style to meet the changing demographics of village life.

However, since the aim of the archive is to record current life in the Chilterns, the album contains contemporary subjects too, such as closed pubs and redundant telephone boxes with new uses.

From a wider heritage viewpoint, the captions note that many of the villages originated as Anglo-Saxon settlements and much later were mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086.

The PhotoGroup’s archive of around 8,000 photographs is the most comprehensive online record of the Chilterns’ special character, qualities and amenities.

Besides recording the Chilterns for the benefit of future generations, several thousands of UK and overseas visitors, many with ancestral links to the region, access the archive each year.

For more information, visit www.chilternphoto.org.uk