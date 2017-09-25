School that encourages character-building

IN many ways Godstowe Preparatory School is a remarkable school. Yes, we have good facilities. Yes, we have good teaching staff. And yes, we get really good results. However, there is much more to school than just that.

Anyone coming to Godstowe would be part of an environment that nurtures and encourages character-building.

Relationships between staff and pupils are respectful but friendly and we have a reputation for getting to know our children extremely well.

One of the features at Godstowe which is rarely to be found is that we extend through to 13 years of age, thus providing a challenging but safe haven for girls who do not want to grow up too quickly. More to the point, however, their parents don’t want them to grow up too quickly.

Parents who tour the school acknowledge its strengths in and out of the classroom but invariably focus far more on the charming and engaging welcome they enjoy from the pupils and staff.

We are lucky enough to have an impressive turnover rate in terms of initial visits converting to applications and this speaks for itself.

Godstowe has very unique elements which you will not find in other girls’ prep schools. If you don’t believe it, come and see for yourself. We believe we are the best at what we do and we hope you will agree.

Our next open day is on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 1pm. Please email the registrar Mrs Annie Bird at registrar@godstowe.org or call 01494 429006 for more information.