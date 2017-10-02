Giving our children the readiness to learn

TRINITY CE Primary School in Vicarage Road, Henley, is a safe, happy and stimulating place where important values underpin academic achievements and reinforce the Christian ethos of the school.

We inspire and share a commitment and everyone is encouraged to become the best that they can be and are valued for who they are.

Our vision is to achieve the highest possible standards of learning and teaching through quality provision.

We want to instil a readiness to learn in our children so that they become resourceful, resilient and reflective and are ready to take responsibility for their future lives.

We hope that you will take the time to visit us. An open morning is being held on Wednesday, October 11, from 9.15am to 11am.

The headteacher’s presentation at 9.20am will be followed by a tour of the school from 9.40am to 10.30am, to be followed by coffee in the main hall.

For more information, please call (01491) 575887, email office.3254@

trinity.oxon.sch.uk or visit www.trinityprimaryschool.org