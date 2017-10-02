New programme's set to enrich Saturdays

AS we begin another academic school year at the Oratory Prep School, we wish our Year 8 pupils from last year all the best in their chosen senior schools.

We’re sure that they take with them wonderful memories of their cultural trip to Namibia that took place over the summer.

As their Oratory Prep journey ends, we’re pleased to welcome more than 60 new pupils to the school, whose own journeys are just beginning.

The Michaelmas term is always a busy one and this year we launch our Enrichment Programme on a Saturday morning, an optional programme for Years 6, 7 and 8 to replace the traditional Saturday school offering.

The take-up has been fantastic, so we’re looking forward to a term of expanding our pupils’ horizons through topics such as geology, acting, debating, orienteering, general knowledge quiz club, public speaking, life skills, first aid, philosophy and more.

Life never stands still at the Oratory Prep.

To see for yourself what we can offer your child, email office@oratoryprep.co.uk and join us at our open morning on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 12.30pm.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Oratory Prep School.