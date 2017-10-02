Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

DAMAGE estimated at £500, quite apart from that to the building itself, was caused by a mysterious fire which swept through the pavilion and dressing rooms of Newtown (Henley) Football Club at Harpsden at about 3pm on Friday last. Smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building, which belongs to the trustees of Harpsden Hall. By the time the firemen reached the pavilion it was well alight and considerable damage was caused to the structure and to its contents.

On Saturday a large group of Henley residents gathered at the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street to witness Mr John Piper inaugurate Henley’s 1967 UNICEF Christmas card campaign. The proceedings were opened by the Countess of Kilmuir, president of the United Kingdom Committee for the United Nations Children’s Fund.

A personal message from Mr F D Pattison, Western Region’s London divisional manager appeared yesterday at Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave and Twyford stations. He advised that two diesel locomotive hauled trains, which work the two Monday to Friday through trains between Henley and Paddington, were to be replaced with Inter-City diesel multiple units.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33