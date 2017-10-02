Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

DAMAGE estimated at £500, quite apart from that to the building itself, was caused by a mysterious fire which swept through the pavilion and dressing rooms of Newtown (Henley) Football Club at Harpsden at about 3pm on Friday last. Smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building, which belongs to the trustees of Harpsden Hall. By the time the firemen reached the pavilion it was well alight and considerable damage was caused to the structure and to its contents.

On Saturday a large group of Henley residents gathered at the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street to witness Mr John Piper inaugurate Henley’s 1967 UNICEF Christmas card campaign. The proceedings were opened by the Countess of Kilmuir, president of the United Kingdom Committee for the United Nations Children’s Fund.

A personal message from Mr F D Pattison, Western Region’s London divisional manager appeared yesterday at Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave and Twyford stations. He advised that two diesel locomotive hauled trains, which work the two Monday to Friday through trains between Henley and Paddington, were to be replaced with Inter-City diesel multiple units.