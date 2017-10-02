Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

IT is our pleasing duty to report that the annual show of fruit and vegetables organised in connection with the Nettlebed and District Horticultural Society, and held in the village hall on Wednesday afternoon was again a great success, the entries being in advance of last year, whilst the quality of the work was indeed excellent. Potatoes were a particularly fine show, whilst the marrows were like giants, one topping the scale at 33lb.

Jack Wickens, only son of Mr and Mrs Wickens, of Reading Road, Shiplake, has had some lively experiences during the war. He joined the Royal Berkshire Regiment in January, 1915. He went to the front and was wounded on August 18. In March 1916, he was in a trench that was blown up and was the only one to come out alive. He was wounded again in August 1916 and on August 16 of this year he was reported missing. He is 24.

Colonel the Viscount Hambleden is gazetted a brigadier-commander attached to headquarter units. Meanwhile, corporal W H Bailey, Royal Engineers, son of Mrs Langford, of Remenham Cottages, has been promoted to Sergeant. He is a brother of Sergeant C Bailey, who is a prisoner of war in Germany.