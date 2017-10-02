Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
FARMERS, businesses and community groups can bid for grants of up to £100,000 for projects that support South Oxfordshire’s rural economy.
The county’s LEADER programme supports a range of activities including farm and forestry productivity, tourism and small business development. For more information, visit www.oxford
shireleader.org.uk
02 October 2017
