IT’S not what you think, but how you think…

Renowned as one of the top girls’ schools in the UK, the Abbey offers an exceptional all-round education and unrivalled opportunities for girls aged three to 18.

Located just 10 minutes from Reading mainline station, the school is served by an extensive coach network across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and into Buckinghamshire, including Maidenhead, Cookham, Taplow and Dorney.

Described by The Good Schools Guide as a “fun, supportive and motivating place to be, providing excellent preparation for the modern world,” the Abbey’s reputation for excellence — in academic results, extra-curricular activities and sport, in culture and pastoral care — is born from a commitment to helping every girl to discover and develop her talents and passions.

Rachel Dent, head of the Abbey, is a strong believer in the importance of inspiration, aspiration and balance in life.

She says: “At the Abbey we invest passionately in identifying the skills that will prepare our students to lead happy and fulfilling lives in a rapidly changing world.

Our educational philosophy brings together key attributes that we encourage students, from nursery to sixth form, to recognise and develop.

“It drives deep connections which help pupils to think creatively about what they are learning on academic, social and pastoral levels. So studying a Shakespeare sonnet can combine reflection, inquiry, creativity and communication, while organising a charity event evokes caring, independence and open-mindedness.

“The development of all these attributes, including one of the most important — resilience — equips our girls to seize the opportunities that life puts before them with intelligence, enthusiasm and perspective.”

To find out more, the Abbey is hosting a series of open events.

The junior school open morning takes place on Friday, October 6, from 9.15am.

This will be followed by a sixth form open evening on Thursday, October 12, from 5.30pm, and a senior school open morning on Friday, October 13, from 9am.

For more information, visit www.theabbey.co.uk