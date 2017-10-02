Scholarship's on offer for September 2018

SHIPLAKE College is offering a scholarship to a boy currently at primary school who would be looking to join year seven in September 2018.

The scholarship is particularly aimed at boys who would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial assistance.

The all-rounder scholarship would be awarded to boys who excel academically and also display talent — or show the potential to — in other areas of school life such as sport, music, art or drama.

Up to 100 per cent assistance may be given for the right candidate; families should be prepared to make a means-tested bursary application.

The scholarship is available to day pupils or flexi, weekly or full boarders.

Applicants would be invited to one of the year seven entrance assessment days and the academic scholarship afternoon; an additional application for a music or sport scholarship would be an advantage.

The scholarship would continue throughout the duration of a pupil’s time at the college, provided the boy’s conduct and performance is maintained.

Join us at our open morning on Saturday, October 14, or contact the registrar, Mrs Esther Pasmore, to find out more.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 1. Assessments take place in January 2018.

About Shiplake College

Every year at Shiplake College, the headmaster’s beginning of term address to staff and pupils sees Mr Davies provide a word or phrase of the year that he would like all members of the school community to have in mind during their day-to-day teaching or learning and activities.

This often reflects the growth mindset that is instilled in the pupils and staff — with previous words and phrases being “yet” and “just try”.

This year the headmaster revealed that the phrase would be “nullum est periculum mercedem non” (“no risk, no reward”). The 2016-2017 year was incredibly successful for Shiplake College for various reasons, including record numbers, records broken in both A-levels and GCSE results, and sporting successes such as reaching the semi-finals at Henley Royal Regatta.

The phrase “no risk, no reward” has therefore never seemed so right for the college, as all connected to Shiplake strive to continue to make the environment as best as it possibly can be for the pupils to develop and flourish.

Mr Davies recently asked staff what makes a successful school. Instead of awards and records, answers included schools that create value added; have happy parents and staff; develop the whole child; instil independent resilience; fulfil potential; develop character; have reflective staff and pupils; provide a wide range of opportunities; improve life chances; and promote positive relationships.

It could be argued that the answers above are the real mark of a successful school, with “the people” being the most important above all else.

Shiplake College is proud to say that it is a successful school.