Thursday, 28 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Say cheese

Say cheese

St Bartholomew cheese, which is made by the Nettlebed Creamery, has been added to the dairy range of home-delivery company Riverford Organic Farmers. Created in 2015, it is a semi-hard cheese made with unpasteurised organic milk from the family farm. It won silver at the 2016 British Cheese Awards and has reached the finals of this year’s Great British Cheese Awards, which will be announced on October 11. Rose Grimond, owner of Nettlebed Creamery, said she was thrilled to become a supplier to Riverford, adding: “We’re a great fit because we share the same ethical values and the same passion for good quality, organic food. It’s hugely significant for the creamery as it will open the door to 47,000 potential new customers, taking the business to a whole new level.” Picture are ???

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33