School coffee morning in aid of Macmillan

Tuesday, 03 October 2017
ABOUT 30 people enjoyed tea, coffee and pastries at St Mary’s School in Henley and raised more than £140.
Parents of children at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road met on Friday morning and many were seeing each other for the first time since the new term started.
Morag Broom,
“We have done this for the last three years. I think it’s important to support charities and cancer is something we’re all affected by in one way or another.
“It was also the first opportunity we had since term started to get together.”
Pictures of all the local Macmillan coffee morning events will appear in this week’s Henley Standard.
