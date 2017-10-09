Reading RSPB Groups : The Kingfisher

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
MEMBERS enjoyed their first indoor meeting of the new season when David Boag presented an excellent illustrated talk entitled “The
David was the first person to photograph a kingfisher both underwater and at the nest underground.
It was enthralling to learn of the extraordinary lengths to which he had gone to achieve such feats.
A few days later, on a warm, sunny day, 13 members headed to Keyhaven Marshes on the Hampshire coast to see what migrants, waders and ducks were to be found on the lagoons and salt marsh.
At this peak time of the autumn migration
Soon the group enjoyed really close views of the phalarope, a small wader which breeds in the high Arctic but is often seen swimming
This one was happy in a ditch by the main path and in full winter plumage of white with a little black rather than its brick red summer plumage, which gives rise to its American name of red phalarope.
There were also good numbers of recently arrived duck — mostly teal, wigeon and shoveler but also a few pintails.
Waders included curlew, oystercatcher, lapwing, redshank, greenshank, black-tailed godwit, turnstone and dunlin and, after much searching, a single curlew sandpiper was espied.
The highlight of other migrating species was a wheatear, which was also very close but, sadly, the wryneck (a rare species of woodpecker) remained elusive, although other visitors did see it that day.
The next meeting of the group will take place at Pangbourne village hall on Tuesday, October 10 at
For more information, visit www.reading-rspb.org
