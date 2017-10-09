Appeal for grant bids

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
COMMUNITY groups in South Oxfordshire seeking funds for projects are being encouraged to apply for a grant from their district councillor.
Every member of the district council has a £5,000 budget to help fund projects in their wards.
They can give grants towards a range of projects such as minor improvements to community facilities, defibrillator purchases, play equipment renovations, or setting up a community website.
The councillor grants are available to not-for-profit organisations, including parish councils, whose work benefits local residents.
The council says the funding is ideal for projects which are relatively low cost and require a quick turnaround. Decisions are usually made within eight weeks.
Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for grants at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for communities to carry out those projects which are smaller but would still make a big difference for residents.”
The deadline for applications is December 19 and applications should be made direct to councillors.
For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington
A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington ... [more]