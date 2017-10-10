Council to return to arson attack office site

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council will build a new headquarters on its old site where its previous building was destroyed in an arson attack.

The authority will move back to Crowmarsh Gifford and has begun preparing the site for construction work.

Its new building will be smaller than the previous offices and will include a new council chamber for meetings.

The council’s 400 staff were moved to Milton Park, near Didcot, after its offices were destroyed inthe fire in January 2015.

Andrew Main, of Rokemarsh, near Benson, pleaded guilty to four counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at Oxford Crown Court and was sectioned indefinitely under the Mental Health Act in May 2015.

A burnt-out wreckage of a car, with gas cannisters inside, was found in the front of the council offices, starting a blaze that required 27 fire crews to put it out.

The new offices will continue to be shared with Vale of White Horse District Council, as the two authorities share a chief executive and jointly provide a number of services.

The district council looked at a number of solutions and moving back to Crowmarsh Gifford was seen as the most cost effective.

It has not been confirmed when the council hopes to complete the relocation.

Councillor John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “Crowmarsh has been the home of our council more or less since its inception, and it’s great news to be going back home.

“It’s the right choice for the council, it’s the right choice for our residents. We’ll lead the way for councils up and down the country by building an excellent and efficient headquarters that we can be proud of.”

Councillor Matthew Barber, leader of the Vale of White Horse District Council, added: “We have explored a range of options available for our permanent home, and there’s no doubt now that Crowmarsh represents the best value for our residents, as it was before the fire.”