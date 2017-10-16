Monday, 16 October 2017

New sales manager at Simmons & Sons

HENLEY estate agency Simmons & Sons bids a fond farewell to Trevor Michel this week, who after years at the Bell Street agency is moving all the way to France.

Replacing him in the role of sales manager is Buckinghamshire-based Stuart Alexander (MNAEA) who used to work at Marlow high street agency Bonners & Babingtons.

As a former lieutenant in the Royal Navy, and past owner of his own boat repair company, Stuart knows a great deal about boats — so he’ll be in good company in Henley, where he is looking forward to working with Ben Appella, a Simmons & Sons partner for the past 10 years.

Stuart and Ben welcome the opportunity to speak to anyone who is thinking of selling their property or just wants to chat about current market conditions.

Simmons & Sons has branches in Marlow and Basingstoke as well as its Henley office, where you can contact Stuart on (01491) 571111.

