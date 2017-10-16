Council to launch community lottery

AN online lottery to raise funds for community groups and charities in South Oxfordshire will be launched next year.

Residents will be able to enter a £1 weekly draw and be in with a chance of winning prizes, including a £25,000 jackpot.

Each ticket bought has a one-in-56 chance of winning a prize while nearly 60p of the purchase price will go to good causes.

The lottery is being set up by South Oxfordshire District Council following the success of similar council-run schemes elsewhere. Eligible community groups and charities be able to apply to become beneficiaries. Players will be able to choose which cause they support, or opt to pay into a general fund which will be allocated by the council to good causes.

Councillor Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for grants, said: “Our council already gives about £1.5million through grants to voluntary and community groups in South Oxfordshire and there is great demand for financial support. While we’re proud to continue giving these grants, we believe the online lottery will be a great way of raising money within the community for the community.”

The first council-run community lottery was set up by Aylesbury Vale District Council in November 2015 and has so far raised £110,000 for good causes.

South Oxfordshire is working with Aylesbury Vale to set up its scheme and will use the same external lottery manager to run it on its behalf.