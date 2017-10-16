New hotel praised by Michelin inspectors

A HOTEL in Hurley has been honoured in the Michelin Guide 2018.

The Hurley House Hotel, which has been trading since August last year, has been listed and awarded L’Assiette Michelin, or the Michelin Plate, for its cooking.

This accolade goes to establishments which have almost reached the standards required for a Michelin star.

Inspectors said: “Hurley House is a stylish place. Outside you’ll find a charming canopied terrace with patio heaters and its own bar, while inside smart furnishings sit among exposed bricks, beams and flagstones.

“Well-sourced ingredients underpin modern British dishes, which confidently blend contrasting tastes and textures. Well-appointed bedrooms pay great attention to detail.”

Head chef Michael Chapman, who won a Michelin star while running the kitchen at the Royal Oak near Maidenhead, said: “We’re incredibly proud to not only be featured in the guide, but to also have been awarded the plate.

“I am delighted on behalf of the entire team.”

The hotel has also been awarded five gold stars in the AA’s restaurant with rooms category and nominated in this year’s Boutique Hotel Awards. It is also a finalists in the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for excellence in the best small and exclusive property category.

Meanwhile, Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse in Station Road, Henley, has been awarded three AA rosettes for the second year running.

Inspectors said: “The place is run with a light touch by experienced, friendly staff, and the kitchen deals in smartly engineered, modern food that reinterprets the classics as well as adding some new ideas of Mr Dickens’ own. Desserts are as ingenious as everything that precedes them.”

Mr Dickens, who opened his business at the old Hobbs of Henley chandlery in 2013, said: “This is a testament to the hard work of every member of the team, who works tirelessly every single service.”

The Olde Bell Inn in Hurley, the Miller of Mansfield and the French Horn in Sonning received two AA rosettes while Hotel du Vin in Henley, the Dog and Badger in Medmenham, the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row, the Baskerville in Shiplake, the Fat Fox Inn in Watlington and the Highwayman in Exlade Street were each awarded one.