Where and when to see local organised fireworks displays

EVERGREEN singer Vince Hill will be the guest host of the 25th annual fireworks display at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed next Saturday (October 28).

There will be a bonfire, food and drink stalls, child and adult tombolas and a Halloween-themed children’s fancy dress competition.

The gates will open at 5pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the children’s Halloween parade and judging at 6.45pm. The fireworks display will begin at 7.15pm.

Hill, who lives in Shiplake, is best known for his 1967 hit Edelweiss and is currently celebrating his 55th anniversary as a solo singer.

His wife Annie, who died of a lung condition in September last year, had respite and day care at the hospice.

Hill said: “When my darling wife Annie became sick with a terminal illness we reached out to our local Sue Ryder in Nettlebed.

“They really helped us during such a difficult time in our lives. Although my Annie has since passed, the memory of the love and compassionate care which the Sue Ryder staff provided remains forever in my thoughts.

“It is therefore a great honour to help raise awareness for Sue Ryder’s wonderful work.

“I do hope that you will join me for the 2017 Nettlebed fireworks display as it will be a really fun evening for all of the family.

“Please book your tickets now as your support will help Sue Ryder to continue their important work in our local community.”

Advanced tickets cost £15 per vehicle, which covers entry for all occupants, £8 for adults on foot and £4 for children aged five to 16. Online ticket sales close today (Friday).

Tickets on the day cost £20 per vehicle, which covers entry for all occupants, £10 for adults on foot and £5 for children aged five to 16. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sueryder.org/

nbfireworks

Other local fireworks displays include:

Friday, October 27

DUNSDEN village hall will host a bonfire and professional fireworks display from 6pm to 9pm.

Hot dogs, hot drinks, Loddon beers, wine, soft drinks and sweets will be on offer.

The display will start at 7pm.

Discounted tickets are available in advance.

Tickets cost £18 for a family of up to five people with a maximum of two adults, £7 for an adult and £3 for a child.

They can be bought from Binfield Heath Stores, the Shoulder of Mutton at Playhatch and at www.dunsdenvillagehall.co.uk

Tickets on the night cost £25 for a family ticket, for up to five people with a maximum two adults, £10 per child and £5 per child.

Saturday, October 28

CAMP Mohawk in Wargrave will also hold its annual display with the gates opening at 5pm.

Hot food and drink will be available to buy between 5pm and 6pm with the fireworks display beginning at about 6.30pm. The event will end at 7.30pm.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for under-16s. Advance bookings should be made by emailing

booking@campmohawk.org.uk

Friday, November 3

CHECKENDON Primary School will be hosting its annual fireworks display.

The gates will open at 6pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

There will be a barbecue, a bar selling wine, beer and mulled wine and the school hall will be transformed into a games room with stalls including face-painting and a tombola.

Entry on the gate costs £5 per adult and £3.50 per child. There is plenty of parking available.

All the proceeds from the evening will go towards outside play and learning equipment for the children at the school.

Saturday, November 4

THE 1st Wargrave Scouts and parents will stage the village’s fireworks display as normal at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road.

Refreshments will be available from 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the display will start at 6.30pm.

Admission is via a donation at the gate, with a minimum of £5 for up to four people.

THE Abbey Rugby Club, near Emmer Green, will host a new firework, light and music spectacular produced by the award-winning Sonning Fireworks. The gates open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks display at 8pm. There will also be a barbecue, bar and sweet stall.

Family tickets, for one car and a maximum of six people, cost £17 in advance or £20 on the day. Single tickets cost £6 in advance or £8 on the night.

Tickets are available in advance at the clubhouse on Saturdays from 2pm to 4pm and Sundays 10am to 2pm.

THE Club at Mapledurham will stage a bonfire and fireworks display with food stalls.

Gates will open at 4pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 for a family ticket two adults and two children under 16, £7.50 per adults and £5 per children under 16. Children under two enter free.

They can be bought at the club near Chazey Heath or from www.theclubatmapledurham.com