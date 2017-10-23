Are you on the roll?

Monday, 23 October 2017

THOUSANDS of households in South Oxfordshire have not responded to a  notice asking for confirmation of the people living at their address.

Yellow letters were sent out by the district council last month and more than 70 per cent of residents have returned the completed forms. Reminder letters will now be sent out to people who haven’t responded.

The council needs the information to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote can do so. Failure to respond can lead to a £1,000 fine.

Residents can reply online using the reference code included in their letter at www.householdresponse.com
