Eco pod starring role with Robbie

A “POD” which provides eco-friendly sustainable accommodation has made its film debut.

The ARC, a ready-made modular building designed by Phil Clayden, who grew up in Henley, appeared alongside Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie in the new Nissan LEAF car advert.

Like Nissan’s latest electric car, the ARC offers comfort and space with minimal carbon impact and innovative smart technology.

Clayden’s company My Green Unit came up with the idea as a solution to replace an existing home that would cost too much money to update or repair.

He said: “As a Henley boy who’s created a new modular building system with potential to reinvent homes, I can really see it being of interest to those who wish to live in places such as Henley’s Rod Eyot island, but can’t find a property they like there.

“My Green Unit would be ideal for replacing an older style or bungalow-style house, and is very much in the style of the nearby River & Rowing Museum.”

Phil’s business partner Jonathan Finnerty added: “These are exciting times at My Green Unit. People who love the design and sustainability credentials are realising all the opportunities offered by our of our eco-friendly buildings.

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of Nissan’s clear sustainability message. But we’re not stopping there — we have a crowdfunding campaign which we hope will enable us to scale-up production, sales and marketing activities with a move to a new UK manufacturing facility.”

Meanwhile, the trustees of the Treehouse School in Cholsey, Oxfordshire, have decided to proceed with an order for a series of three linked ARCTM buildings that will be the school’s new home having secured planning permission.

