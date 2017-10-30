Jobless total

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
THE number of jobless people in the Henley constituency last month was 265, the same as in August.
This means Henley has the third lowest number of unemployed benefit claimants out of all 650 parliamentary constituencies.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say