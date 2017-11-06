Inspiring young minds and creating bright futures

CLAIRES COURT is a school for families run by a family, providing education from age three to 18 years.

The facilities and playing fields are what you would expect from a private school, but it is the feeling of belonging and our ethos that will help your child thrive and flourish.

Based on three sites across Maidenhead, Claires Court is a broad ability day school.

The unique diamond all-through structure means girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years, but enjoy many joint learning opportunities outside of the classroom, whilst the nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from learning and socialising in a co-educational environment. The school is a happy place, full of ambitious, confident young people.

Our exam results reflect the benefits of smaller class sizes, with pupils achieving well above the national average and our educational philosophy embodies those skills needed in learning and life.

Come along to our next open morning on Tuesday, November 7 and our pupils will give you a tour of the school and you will see how Claires Court inspires minds and creates bright futures, wherever your child’s journey starts.

For more information, including other dates, visit www.clairescourt.com