TextTaking my own advice, we took the beechen tunnel from Whitchurch Hill towards Goring,on the Thames Path; it was hillier than I remembered, but just as varied and beautiful, and we turned right as we emerged from the wood on the flat, up the even steeper Hartslock, a BBOWT reserve, but with a bench at the top for the view to the hills beyond Goring and down to the Thames. Surely the huge brick railway bridge was a shock to the inhabitants in its time, just as the metal gantries are to us today, so ugly and intrusive. Passing down the other side, amongst a few lingering bellflowers and scabious, the orchids all gone, we turned right up an old pack horse route to the lane on the ridge, keeping right and right again to skirt Coombe Farm, where wonky stiles have been replaced by gates, reaching fields of lush grass and a herd of peaceful cows of mixed ages and colours, peacefully grazing or chewing the cud. We carefully followed the path, for cows will rarely stir if you remain on the route where they are accustomed to seeing people, though it led us through fine cow pats as it was on the margin of the wood which had obvously been richly used as shelter by the cattle. Then at a corner I glimpsed a hump and knew it was a bull, before I saw the tuft of hair under its belly, standing four square on the path, with a cow close to him. She moved away at our approach, would he move too? Not a chance, as we crept nearer he stared fixedly and remained planted on the way, the barbed fence to one side, all his harem to the other. It was more than half a mile back to where the path crossed a driveway, which would anyway lead us on to the road where there was no footpath, or even margin to walk on. We decide to cross the field to a gate and as we left the footpath the cows began to stand and stare, facing us, on guard against this unusual behaviour. The bull did not move and to our amazement, as we walked down the hill beside the road we saw, through the hedge, another bull, in the same field, gazing energetically, way away from our first fright. Having recently read The Secret Life of Cows by Rosamund Young, discovered at the Henley Litfest, I knew that these bulls must have been brought up together and could therefore cohabit without fighting. It seemed to be an excellent example of family farming, that is farming cattle in their natural families, as outlined in this gem of a book, foreword by Alan Bennett.