'No time like the present' at college's annual fayre

EVERY year the annual Shiplake College Christmas Fayre draws crowds of parents, pupils, friends, staff and members of the local community to indulge in a mince pie and some mulled wine while perusing stalls to get ahead of the game with your Christmas shopping.

Organised by members of the Parents’ Association, last year was the most successful fayre in recent years and it is hoped that this year’s will be just as wonderful.

This year’s fayre takes place on Saturday, November 11, between 10am and 3pm. The sports hall will be transformed into a Christmas market and there will be more than 40 stalls selling an abundance of gift ideas, from fine silver jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothing, to pies, dog treats, Christmas cards and decorations.

There is plenty for children to do whilst parents are shopping. They can pay a visit to the magical grotto where Santa will be making a guest appearance.

There will also be face-painting, manned by sixth form volunteers, and the Kiln Café from Henley will be offering pottery painting for all ages.

The Shiplake Community Choir is also lined up to delight visitors with a festive selection of carols and popular Christmas songs.

About the school

Shiplake College is an independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18. Situated in 45 acres of beautiful Oxfordshire countryside near Henley, it offers an outstanding education based on small class sizes, excellent facilities and dedicated teaching staff. For more information, visit www.shiplake.org.uk