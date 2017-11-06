'Pick and mix' approach to a great education is what makes school special

IN September Claires Court welcomed a new head of senior girls, Mrs Margaret Heywood.

Well known to the pupils and parents (many of whom she taught), Margaret is a familiar face at the school, having worked as part of the girls’ community at the College Avenue site for 33 years.

Asked what makes Claires Court so special, she said: “It’s the ‘pick and mix’ of a great education. We develop pupil’s character, social awareness and critical thinking.

“We make sure they have a grasp of the principles of language and of mathematics, a sense of history and the natural and social sciences. We allow them to be creative and explore the arts.

“Our pupils are confident and successful because they are happy and have a sense of belonging.”

Claires Court is a private school for pupils aged three to 18, situated in Maidenhead across three sites.

In the junior and senior schools, girls and boys are educated separately, but enjoy many joint learning activities outside the classroom.

