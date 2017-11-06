Preparing our students to lead fulfilling lives in a rapidly changing world

RENOWNED as one of the top girls’ schools in the UK, the Abbey offers an exceptional all-round education and unrivalled opportunities for girls aged three to 18.

Rachel Dent, head of the Abbey School, is a strong believer in the importance of inspiration, aspiration and balance in life.

She says: “At the Abbey we invest passionately in identifying the skills that will prepare our students to lead happy and fulfilling lives in a rapidly changing world.

“Our educational philosophy brings together key attributes that we encourage students, from nursery to sixth form, to recognise and develop.

It drives deep connections which help pupils to think creatively about what they are learning on academic, social and pastoral levels.

“So studying a Shakespeare sonnet can combine reflection, inquiry, creativity and communication while organising a charity event evokes caring, independence and open-mindedness.

“The development of all these attributes, including one of the most important — resilience — equips our girls to seize the opportunities that life puts before them with intelligence, enthusiasm and perspective.”

Located just 10 minutes from Reading mainline station, the school is served by an extensive coach network across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and into Buckinghamshire, including stops at Maidenhead, Cookham, Taplow and Dorney.

Come and see for yourself what an Abbey education could mean for your daughter at one of the school’s open events.

The next junior school open morning takes place on Friday, February 2, with the next senior school open morning being held a month later on Friday, March 2.

To book your place, visit www.theabbey.co.uk, call 0118 987 2256 or email admissions@theabbey.co.uk